Bopanna-Shapovalov Move Into Doubles Q-Final In Paris Masters

Arjuna awardee Rohan Bopanna, pairing with Denis Shapovalov of Canada, virtually faced no resistance from Maximo Gonzalez of Argentina and Austin Krajicek of US as they raced to a straight sets 6-1, 6-3 verdict in the doubles pre-quarterfinals of the €5,791,280 ATP-1000 Tennis Tournament in Paris.

In the match which lasted one hour on Thursday, Bopanna-Shapovalov fired eight aces and committed one double fault. They saved eight out of 13 break points and won four of 13 break points.

Gonzalez-Krajicek committed two double faults and saved nine of 13 break points.

In the first set, Bopanna-Shapovalov broke their rivals in the second, fourth and sixth games as they won the set at 6-1.

Bopanna-Shapovalov were broken in the first game of the first set before the Indo-Canadian pair started asserting themselves.

In the second set, Bopanna-Shapovalov broke Gonzalez-Krajicek in the first, third, 5th, 7th and 9th games. Gonzalez-Krajicek broke the service of Bopanna-Shapovalov in second and eight games. Bopanna-Shapovalov won the set 6-3 and the match.

The Bopanna and Shapovalov pair next cross swords with Russian duo of Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals.

Alternates Indian player Divij Sharan and Artem Sitak of New Zaland were defeated by French combination of Jeremy Chardy and Fabrice Martin in straight sets 6-2, 6-3 in 54 minutes in the doubles pre-quarter-final round.

Sharan-Sitak earned €18,730 adn 90 ATP points.

American Rajeev Ram whose parents are from Chennai, pairing with Joe Salisbury of Great Britain moved into doubles quarter-final as they toppled top seeds Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah, of Colombia, by 7-5, 5-7, 10-3 in one hour and 40 minutes.

