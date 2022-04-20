Bopanna-Mergea enter Madrid Open final

Madrid: The unseeded Indian-Romanian pair of Rohan Bopanna and Florin Mergea beat the Spanish pair of Marcel Granollers and Marc Lopez 7-6, 3-6, 11-9 to enter the men's doubles final of the Madrid Open on Saturday. The first set saw an intense battle between Bopanna-Mergea and the Spanish pair, with the Indian-Romanian duo ending on the winning side. The Spanish pair never looked to give up at any point as they came hard at their opponent, winning the second set 6-2 in a one-sided battle. But eventually Bopanna-Mergea held their nerves till the end to win the contest in the tie breaker 11-9, thus sealing their place in the final. IANS