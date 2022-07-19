Boosting Cancer Research And Treatment In Country

New Delhi (The Hawk): Government of India have been working towards boosting cancer research and treatment in the country. In this regard, National Cancer Institute at Jhajjar (Haryana) and Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute, Kolkata (First and Second Campus) have been set up by Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.

The Department of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India, provides technical and financial support to the States/UTs under the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases and Stroke (NPCDCS), as part of National Health Mission (NHM), based on the proposals received from the States/UTs and subject to the resource envelope. Cancer is an integral part of NPCDCS. The programme focusses on strengthening infrastructure, human resource development, health promotion & awareness generation for Cancer prevention, early diagnosis, management and referral to an appropriate level of healthcare facility for treatment of the Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs), including Cancer. Under NPCDCS, 685 District NCD Clinics, 266 District Day Care Centres, and 5451 Community Health Center NCD Clinics has been set up.

The Central Government has approved Tertiary Care Cancer Facilities Scheme in order to enhance the facilities for tertiary care of cancer. 19 State Cancer Institutes (SCIs) and 20 Tertiary Care Cancer Centres (TCCCs) have been approved under the said scheme. The Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar stated this in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.