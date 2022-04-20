Booster Shot To Indian Navigation As ISRO Successfully Launches SLV-C41/IRNSS-1I

Sriharikota: Indian Space Research Organisation on Thursday successfully launched the 1,425 kg satellite IRNSS-1I through its workhorse launch vehicle PSLV-C41 from the spaceport of Sriharikota.

After the 32-hour countdown, the PSLV-C41 lifted off at 0404 hrs as planned from the First Launch Pad.

Following a 19-minute flight duration, the vehicle achieved a Sub Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit with a perigee (nearest point to earth) of 281.5 km and an apogee (farthest point to earth) of 20,730 km inclined at an angle of 19.2 degree to the equator following which the IRNSS-1I separated from PSLV.

After separation, the solar panels of IRNSS-1I were automatically deployed.

ISRO's Master Control Facility at Hassan in Karnataka took over the control of the satellite.

In the coming days, orbit maneuvers will be performed from MCF to position the satellite at 55 deg East longitude in the planned Geosynchronous Orbit with an inclination of 29 deg to the equator.

According to ISRO sources, in its 43rd flight, the 44.4 m tall PSLV-C41, with a lift off mass of 321 tonnes, soared into the skies and the 1,425 kg satellite, was injected into the sub-Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (Sub-GTO) at a perigee of 284 km and an apogee of 20,650 km, with an inclination of 19.2 deg to the equator. Soon after the launch, ISRO scientists would be carrying out orbit raising maneuvers using the onboard propulsion systems, to raise the satellite into Geosynchronous Orbit at a height of 36,000 km with an inclination of 29 degrees.

'XL' version of PSLV used ISRO had used the 'XL' version of PSLV for the mission, which was the 20th flight of this version. This was also the 32nd PSLV mission from the First Launch Pad.

The satellite, with a life span of ten years, would transmit signals for the determination of position, navigation and time. It was the ninth satellite in the Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS) segment. The s atellite would serve as a replacement for IRNSS-1A after its failure of its rubidium atomic clocks that would provide accurate positional data.

Its predecessors, IRNSS-1A were launched by PSLV flights from the period of July 2013 till April 2016 .

The configuration of IRNSS-1I is similar to IRNSS-1A, 1B, 1C, 1D, 1E, 1F and 1G.

IRNSS-1I carries two types-- navigation and ranging payloads

Like its other IRNSS predecessors, IRNSS-1I also carries two types of payloads-- navigation payload and ranging payload.

The navigation payload of IRNSS-1I transmits signals for the determination of position, velocity and time.

This payload was operating in L5-band and S-band. Rubidium atomic clocks are part of the navigation payload of the satellite. The ranging payload of IRNSS-1I consists of a C-band transponder, which facilitates accurate determination of the range of the satellite.

It also carried Corner Cube Retro Reflectors for Laser Ranging.

The previous PSLV-C39/IRNSS-1H mission had failed as the satellite got stuck in the launch vehicle as heat shield failed to get separated.

ISRO Chairman greets scientists

Congratulating the ISRO scientists, Chairman Dr K Sivan termed it as a perfect launch and said the satellite was injected into the precise orbit.

The Indian Space Agency was gearing up to launch nine more missions in the next eight months this year, including the heavy rocket GSLV Mk-III and the Chandrayaan-II mission, he added.

He said ISRO has broken its own history of launching its second mission in a short gap of 14 days after the GSLV-Mk II mission on March 29 when GSLV-F08 successfully launched GSAT-6A Satellite into Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit, though the satellite lost its contact with the ISRO Control Centres after two orbit raising maneuvers.

Asked about the present status of GSAT-6A, Dr Sivan said ISRO was able to locate the satellite and its movement.

He said the space agency was gearing up for a lot more launches in the next eight months of this year, including the second Lunar Mission.

'We will be launching the GSAT-29 satellite using the GSLV Mk-III rocket (carrying the indigenous cryogenic engine) and also GSAT-11, besides PSLV launches and the second moon mission Chandrayaan-II towards the end of the year',Dr Sivan added.

IRNSS-1I was the latest member of the 'Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC)' system. NavIC, also known as Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS), was an independent regional navigation satellite system designed to provide position information in the Indian region and 1500 km around the Indian mainland. A number of ground facilities responsible for IRNSS satellite ranging and monitoring, generation and transmission of navigation parameters, satellite control and network timing, have been established in many locations across the country as part of NavIC.

Till now, PSLV has successfully launched 52 Indian satellites and 237 customer satellites from abroad.

PM hails feat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the ISRO scientists on the successful launch of the navigation satellite.

"Congratulations to our scientists on the successful launch of navigation satellite IRNSS-1I by PSLV. This success will bring benefits of our space programme to the common man. Proud of team ISRO!," the Prime Minister said in a message. UNI