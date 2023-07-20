Bookings begin in Ayodhya hotels for Ram temple opening

Ayodhya: The rush to book hotels in Ayodhya has already started for January 2024, when the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple will open to worshippers.

Bookings and inquiries from devotees planning to attend the January 15–24 consecration ceremony have skyrocketed.

The divisional commissioner for Ayodhya, Gaurav Dayal, met with hotel owners in the city on Wednesday and told them to spruce up the rooms so that both domestic and international tourists could stay without any problems.

Though the consecration ceremony is likely to be held between January 15 and 24, many devotees have started booking rooms in the temple town for 10-12 days.

There are over 100 hotels in Faizabad and Ayodhya, including luxury, cheap, economy, and unrecognised guest houses, along with dharamshalas and home stays/paying guest houses.

Besides, there are four government guest houses having a total of 35 rooms.

District administration authorities have stated that approximately 50 modest guest houses are currently under construction and will be completed by November.

Managing director of Ayodhya's oldest hotel Shane-Awadh, Sharad Kapoor, said: "We are regularly receiving calls from Delhi, Mumbai and other metro cities, as devotees want to book rooms for a fortnight. I am keeping at least 40 per cent of the rooms in reserve for VIP visitors."

On Wednesday, the division commissioner gave Paying Guest Scheme registration certificates to the owners of 41 buildings.

"After the inauguration of Ram Temple, the number of devotees coming to Ayodhya will increase manifold. Many devotees will also stay overnight. Hotels, guest houses/ home stays will be required. These home stays will not only give the devotees a homelike experience but also generate additional income for the locals," Dayal said.—Inputs from Agencies