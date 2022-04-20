Book To Chronicle India's Olympic Journey

New Delhi: A new book will chronicle India's journey in the global sports arena of Olympics - the wins, the misses, the star sportspersons, their stories, and the challenges and possibilities that lie ahead of India to make its mark at the mega sporting event.

"Dreams of a Billion: India and the Olympic Games" written by Boria Majumdar with Nalin Mehta will be brought out by HarperCollins India in January 2020.

The book provides an inside view of what goes on backstage in the Indian Olympics world alongside a quick history of how India has fared at the Olympics over the past century and a look at how the Indian Olympics world has changed in the last decade.

Speaking about the book, Majumdar says, "To bring our Olympic champions alive and to go backstage with them and discuss their trials and tribulations was an enriching experience."

According to Mehta, "Our conversations with India's foremost athletes have given us some unbelievable tales of raw courage and unbending grit. This book combines these with the wider story of Indian Olympic sports to show us where we came from, the paths we have travelled as a sporting nation and the many possibilities that now lie ahead of us."

Udayan Mitra, publisher (Literary) at HarperCollins India, terms "Dreams of a Billion" as a fascinating book about India's Olympic journey and preparations for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, on which the country's hopes are pinned. "It's an anecdotal, insightful look at the inside workings of India's sporting world, and makes for an absolutely fascinating read. We're excited to publish this very special book under the Harper Sports imprint, and hope that a lot of readers are going to join us in the excitement for Mission Olympics," he says.

Ace shooter Abhinav Bindra says Indian sport has grown from strength to strength on the back of inspiring stories of courage, determination, and the passion to achieve excellence and as a sportsperson it is humbling to be a part of this collective journey chronicled in the book.

Badminton great Pullela Gopichand feels as sports culture in India grows, it is very important that story-telling about sports develops as well.