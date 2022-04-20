Book Review: Germany, Treading On A Dangerous Path

Mukesh Chandra Devrari*

Eldad Beck's new book 'Germany, at odds' cautions us about the resurgence of German nationalism in the 21st century. German patriotism and racial nationalism, popularly known as Nazism, posed a threat to humanity in the 20th century. Germans are trying to forget about their troubling history. It reminds them of their barbarity and unconscious brutal tendencies.

This book yet again proves that Nazi ideology did not end with the suicide of Adolf Hitler and hanging of many of his associates. Hitler was an elected leader. He came to the power through democracy. When Jews were killed in concentration camps and pulled on roads from their houses like cattle, German population remained silent. In connivance with ordinary folks, German leaders attempted extermination of Jews from the face of earth.

Now, almost 75 years after the end of Second World War, Germans are trying to forget and erase their past. They are attempting to embark on a path leading to Aryan patriotism and moderate nationalism. Still the hatred for Israel and Jews in Germany is a shocking revelation. It shows the deep-rooted prejudices among the Germans who have failed in accepting the German Jews as their own. Glimpses of hatred towards Jews is visible in the criticism of Israel and support for Palestinian terror groups as freedom fighters. It is impossible for any society to purge deep indoctrination completely. Misplacedpride in skin color and nationhood, particularly in Germany, does not bow well for world peace and stability. German government is good at managing image crisis through effective public relations. It has successfully covered rising right wing nationalism in daily life.

It is the obligation of Israelis living in Germany to keep check on rising anti-Semitism. They must constantly remind people about the long-term implications of potential of simmering hatred in Germany for others. Once Germans denuded Jews of their dignity and life. The same could happen again. If neo Nazis succeeded in capturing power. They will attempt to achieve the objectives of Hitler, but this time through other methods.

This book shares plenty of details about life in Germany and behavior of Germans towards other social groups. It is horrible to read that Germans encourage Jews who abuse interests of Israel and its right to exist. This book is a solid contribution and timely intervention by someone who cares and loves his people. This book is also committed to the idea that rising Nazi tendencies must be challenged and curbed before it gets too late. Cases mentioned in the book makes it clear that democratic traditions and concept of racial equality only exists on the surface of German society. It is a thin and outermost layer. Germans still believe in racial superiority, but they would not show their true colors, as it will be politically incorrect.

The newfound love in Germany for Palestinian cause is a result of hatred for Jews and Israel. It is also an attempt to advance German interests in Arab countries. Collective guilt in Germany is myth. Crime against humanity committed by Germans in past must guide German society in the right direction. Rather than guilt, it should always guide the German nation like a lighthouse and set its priorities for future. Horrible German past can be the strength of its people. Attempts to deny or diminish it will be a great disservice to the victims of Nazi Germany.

It will be horrible to forget what this nation of murderers can do to others.Germany is treading on a dangerous path.

*Mukesh Chandra Devrari Is Assistant Professor? School of Communication Doon University Dehradun - 248001 Uttarakhand





