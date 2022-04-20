Book Released On The Occasion Of Gandhi Jayanati By DES, PU

Chandigarh (The Hawk): The Department of Chemistry, Panjab University, Chandigarh, has organised a webinar on the topic "Education relevant for India and Indians-Now an Opportunity" under the patronage of honourable Vice-Chancellor Prof. Raj Kumar. The keynote speaker on this occasion was Padam Shree awardee Prof. Y.S.Rajan, Honorary distinguished professor in ISRO and former Vice-Chancellor, Punjab Technical University, Jalandhar.

The function was commenced by the introductory remarks of the Dean Sciences, Prof. Prince Sharma who had thrown a visionary light on the New Education Policy. Prof. K. N. Singh, Chairperson, Department of Chemistry and the convener of the webinar has welcomed the delegates from various platforms and formally introduced the speaker.

The keynote speaker Prof. Y.S.Rajan mentioned that the new education policy will pay a vision for the up-liftment and growth of the upcoming generations, in creating self sufficient and independent India. He further laid emphasis on the drawbacks of present education system such as under-developed grading system, lack of student potential exploration, unemployibility and reduced number of skilled jobs. Hence with NEP 2020 the vision of interdisciplinary nature of education and skill based job infrastructure will help in the development of ATAMNIRBHAR BHARAT.

The webinar was formally ended with the vote of thanks from Dr. Shweta Rana, Coordinator. She had expressed her gratitude to Hon'ble Vice Chancellor, Prof. Raj Kumar for the motivation behind the webinar as well as to Dean Sciences, Prof. Prince Sharma for presiding the lecture. She also thanked the speaker and the various attendees of the webinar who had made this webinar successful. Finally, she concluded by expressing her appreciation for Chaiperson, Department of Chemistry, Prof. K.N.Singh, technical and administrative staff of the department and Ms. Jaspreet, for moderating the webinar.