Book On Women Empowerment Launched By Chancellor

Solan (The Hawk): Chancellor Shoolini University, Prof. P K Kholsa released a book on women empowerment. The Book is titled as "Women Empowerment: Status and Perspectives".

The volume is a compilation of papers edited by Prof. (Dr.) Nandan Sharma, Head, School of Law, Shoolini University. It has twenty-two papers written by scholars from different institutions in the country.

Foreword for the manuscript has been written by Prof. Pam Rajput, Professor Emeritus Panjab University Chandigarh, Former Chairperson, High Level Committee on the Status of Women, Government of India and Member UN Women Advisory Committee (India).

The book provides an account of the conceptual dimensions of issues related to women. A wide range of issues have been covered from the constitutional rights and status to sexual violence, pornography, domestic violence which is on the increase during the Pandemic, gender identity and sexual orientation, multiculturalism, etc to mention a few.

The Chancellor praised the author and said that we must make some valuable contributions like this to the society to empower the vulnerable section of the society including women and children. He advised the students to study and research more and more and publish in form of books, articles so that some relevant material may be circulated in the society. He congratulated all those behind the making of the manuscripts.

Prof. Nandan told that the book shall stand as a valuable contribution to the existing literature. It shall be useful not only to the teachers, researchers, and students of law faculty but other disciplines too.