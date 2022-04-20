Book on the History of Geography Deptt Released by PU VC

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Prof. Raj Kumar , Vice Chancellor of Panjab University today released a book on the history of the Department of Geography, Panjab University, Chandigarh entitled "Romancing Department of Geography, 1960-2020" which has been authored by Dr. Gopal Krishan, Professor Emeritus, and alumnus of the first batch of Department of Geography.

Releasing the document, the Vice-Chancellor appreciated the initiative taken by the Department of Geography in producing the document. He added that it had been his vision to strengthen the bond of the University with its alumni and this document was proof of this vision taking the shape of reality. The book was part of a heritage corner produced by the Department in its newly renovated library. He wished the Department the very best in time to come.