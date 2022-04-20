�Bombay Velvet� trailer is out!

Mumbai: For those who were eagerly waiting to watch the trailer of �Bombay Velvet�, here�s some good news. The first trailer of the Anurag Kashyap film starring Ranbir Kapoor , Anushka Sharma and Karan Johar is out! Based on Gyan Prakash's book �Mumbai Fables�, �Bombay Velvet� set in early 1960's , will see Ranbir as a street fighter and Anushka as a Jazz singer. The screenplay is jointly written by Anurag Kashyap, Karan Johar and Vikramaditya Motwane. The film also Kay Kay Menon and Vivaan Shah. Produced by Phantom Films and Fox Star Studious, �Bombay Velvet� is slated to release on May 15, 2015.