�Bombay Velvet� has kisses in abundance for Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma?

Mumbai: One of the most anticipated films of the year � �Bombay Velvet� � starring Ranbir Kapoor , Anushka Sharma and Karan Johar , has been in news since its inception. Directed by Anurag Kashyap, the period film set in the 1960s, will see passionate romance between Ranbir and Anushka�s characters � Johnny Balraj and Rosie Noronha respectively. And if the latest buzz is anything to go by, then there are as many as 7 lip-lock scenes between the two in the film. This is for the first time, Ranbir and Anushka will be sharing screen space with each other. And the two are already making headlines over their onscreen chemistry. Based on Gyan Prakash's book �Mumbai Fables�, �Bombay Velvet� set in early 1960's , will see Ranbir as a street fighter and Anushka as a Jazz singer. The screenplay is jointly written by Anurag Kashyap, Karan Johar and Vikramaditya Motwane. The film also features Karan Johar (in a negative role), Remo Fernandes, Kay Kay Menon, Vivaan Shah and others. Produced by Phantom Films and Fox Star Studious, �Bombay Velvet� is slated to release on May 15, 2015