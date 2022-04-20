Bombay High Court likely to hear Salman Khan's travel plea on Tuesday

Mumbai: A vacation bench of the Bombay high court on Tuesday is likely to hear the travel plea applied by actor Salman Khan. The Bollywood actor had moved the court last week seeking permission to travel to Dubai for a show later this month. Khan was convicted by a sessions court of `culpable homicide not amounting to murder' and sentenced to five years in jail, on May 6 in the infamous 2002 hit-and-run case. On May 8, the High Court granted him bail and suspended his sentence. It had also said that the actor would need to seek the court's permission every time he wants to travel outside the country. One man was killed and four others were injured when Khan's Toyota Land Cruiser ran over them while they were asleep on a pavement outside a bakery in suburban Bandra on September 28, 2002.