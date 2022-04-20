Bombay HC should probe O2 shortage, take over Covid management: Goa Health Minister

Panaji: The Bombay High Court bench in Goa should probe the alleged lack of availability of oxygen at Goa's top hospital, the Goa Medical College (GMC), and the Court should take over Covid management at the health facility, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said on Tuesday.

Rane, who has been at loggerheads with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant over Covid management issues over the last few months, also said that there was no mismanagement of oxygen and said that Sawant had been misguided regarding the oxygen availability issue.

"I request the HC to check if there is mismanagement or shortage and bring out a white paper using experts. The HC should take over Covid management of GMC," Rane said.

Rane and Sawant have been bickering for the last few weeks and their differences, the Opposition has alleged, is hampering the state's fight against rising Covid cases and deaths due to the dreaded virus.

Rane's comment comes hours after Sawant personally visited the top health facility and met patients, who complained of consistent oxygen supply, especially at night between 2 am and 6 am.

"Someone has misguided or misinterpreted (the situation) to Sawant," Rane said, adding that there was no mismanagement of oxygen, but added that the facility had been crippled by shortage of the precious gas.

"We need 1,200 (jumbo) cylinders, but yesterday we got only 400," Rane said.

Rane however said that the deaths which occur regularly at Goa's top hospital between 2 am to 6 am, due to oxygen shortage need to be probed.

"We are working hard, but I do not know where there is mismanagement," the Health Minister said.

Source: IANS