Bomb threat calls to Bengaluru schools: Instructions given to police to provide security everywhere, says CM Siddaramaiah

Safety Measures Activated: Karnataka Authorities Respond Swiftly to Hoax Bomb Threats in Bengaluru Schools, Ensure Student Security.

Bengaluru (Karnataka): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said that after talking to police about reported threat calls received in schools, they have been instructed to provide security everywhere and be alert to track down those who made the news.



"Parents should not worry. A report has been received in this regard. This has been done before. We should be on our guard," the chief minister said.

Meanwhile, a Bomb Squad and Dog Squad were deployed at a school in Bengaluru's Anekal, which is among 15 schools in Bengaluru that reportedly received bomb threat e-mail.



Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar visited a school near his home and said that he was also scared when such a threat call was heard when he was doing his workout at home. He also instructed officials to very keenly look into the situation.



Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parmeshwar said that no such calls can be treated neglectfully. "We are very kindly looking at all aspects to investigate and inspect all the schools. Our dog squad and many other experts have already reached the schools and are inspecting the situation. We will not spare those culprits who are making such calls," he said.

Primary Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa, speaking in Shimoga, said that he has already spoken to the Inspector General of Police, the Commissioner of Police, and the Home Minister regarding the issue. "The most important thing now is to give security and safety to the students. That is the priority now and we are working on it. We will bring the culprits to justice, but before that, we must ensure the safety of the students," he said.



The Commissioner of Bengaluru Police, B Dayananda, said that the city is on alert. He, however, stated that earlier, such threat calls were also received but they all turned out to be fake.

"Several schools have received threatening mail. The city is now on alert as per law enforcement. Even before, such calls were received by us but when we inspected them, they all turned out to be fake calls. We have sent bomb squads everywhere. The probe will be conducted," Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayanand said.



Commission of Bengaluru Police B Dayananda however said that initial probe showed that the calls appeared to be a hoax.





"Certain schools in Bengaluru city have received emails today morning indicating 'bomb threat'. Anti sabotage and bomb detection squads have been pressed into service to verify and ascertain. The calls seem to be hoax. Even then all efforts will be made to trace the culprits" the Commissioner said in his post on X.

