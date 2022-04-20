Bomb disposal squad at Ghazipur border

New Delhi: To ensure no untoward incident takes place in the national capital, Delhi Police has positioned members of its bomb disposal squad at the border ahead of the Bharat Bandh.

The squad has been deployed at Ghazipur (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh) and all vehicles are being thoroughly checked. Anything evoking suspicion is being questioned.

Nearly 500 policemen have been deployed along the Delhi's east border with Uttar Pradesh so that any emerging untoward situation can be dealt with.

Even though the farmer leaders have said the bandh would be peaceful, traffic jams are expected to occur during the day. Farmers have said emergency services would be allowed during this time.

"No one will be coerced into joining the 'Bharat Bandh' while the support from various political parties has been welcomed by the farmers", said the farmer unions.

The farmers, however, have also made it clear to the political parties that they must leave their party flags before joining the agitation.

Though farmers have said that their protest will be peaceful, the police are not taking chances and has increased its deployment on the Ghazipur border.

