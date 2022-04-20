Bomb blast kills 4 minors in mid-west Nepal

Kathmandu: At least four children, below the age of 14, were killed in bomb blast in Rolpa district in mid-west Nepal on Thursday.

Rolpa district once served as the hotbed of maoist insurgency in Nepal.

As per, Nawaraj Pokhrel, Deputy Superintendent of Nepal Police for Province no. 5, the incident occurred in Triveni Village Council-7 on today evening.

"We have deployed teams from Rolpa headquarter to the site of the incident. It has been informed that four children have lost their lives in the blast," Pokhrel told ANI over phone.

The deceased were identified as Bijay Khatri, aged 5; Bimala Dangi, aged 11; Gaurav Nepali, aged 13; and Lokiram Dangi, aged 14.

A bomb disposal squad from the Nepali Army is working to defuse other IEDs believed to be there.

Maoist rebels during the decade long insurgency used Rolpa as their center to make and implement plans in various hideouts set in the terrains of Nepal's one of least developed district.

Some of the mines and bombs which were placed earlier by the rebels to trap the government forces are still found active in parts of Rolpa which once used insurgency launchpads by the maoists. (ANI)