Bomb attack rocks Afghan capital, injuring one

KABUL: At least one person was injured and a police vehicle destroyed in a bomb attack near a government office building in the west of Kabul, capital of Afghanistan on Monday, sources said. "The initial findings show a roadside bomb was detonated when a police vehicle was passing by a road in Kart-e-Char locality, near the Ministry of Higher Education building, injuring one passerby," a security source . The target of the blast, which occurred at around 04:15 p.m. (local time), remained unknown, but the house of a senior police official was located near the explosion site. The injured was shifted to a nearby hospital and the road was sealed off by the security forces. Further details about the incident are still forthcoming amid the absence of any official statement. So far, no one has claimed responsibility for the attack, but the Taliban militant group has launched similar attacks in the past. On Oct. 5, some 20 people were wounded after a suicide bombing struck a bus carrying employees of the Ministry of Mines and Industries in western . -IANS