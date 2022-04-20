Boman Irani turns 61: Anushka Sharma pens heart-warming birthday wish

Mumbai: As Bollywood veteran actor Boman Irani celebrated his 61st birthday on Wednesday, actor Anushka Sharma sent a heartwarming wish to make his day special.

The 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' star took to Instagram and shared a picture of Irani in formal attire using the app's 'story' feature, penning down an adorably sweet birthday wish. She noted, "Happy birthday Boman sir. Wish you all the happiness, joy and beautiful things in life."

The Indian theatre and film actor, Boman has turned 61 today who debuted in Indian cinema with the 2003 anthology horror film 'Darna Mana Hai'. Infamous for his role in the movie 'Munna Bhai M.B.B.S', the actors' notable works include movies like '3 Idiots', 'Main Hoon Na', 'Khosla Ka Ghosla', 'PK', and 'Made in China'.

On the work front, he will next be seen in the upcoming sports drama '83', starring actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.

Meanwhile, Anushka, who announced the news of her pregnancy in August, is expecting her first child with husband Virat Kohli in January 2021.

—ANI