Bolt returns from injury to win 200m in London

London: Jamaica's Usain Bolt marked his return to competition by winning the 200 meters at the London Diamond League, where Spaniard Bruno Hortelano finished fourth to better his own national record. The world and Olympic 100m, 200m and 4x100m champion, who turns 30 on August 21, withdrew from the Jamaican championship last month due to a muscle strain, reports Efe. With two weeks to go before heading to the Rio de Janeiro Games, Bolt on Friday, completed the 200m in 19.89 seconds, ahead of Panama's Alonso Edward (20.04) and Briton Adam Gemili (20.07). Hortelano took fourth place with a time of 20.18, beating his own previous national record of 20.39, which he set earlier this month at the European Championships in Amsterdam.