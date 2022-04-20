Bolt and Thompson up for IAAF World Athlete awards

Jamaican Usain Bolt and Elaine Thompson both made the shortlists for the IAAF�s World Athlete of the Year awards on Wednesday after cleaning up the sprint golds at the Rio Olympics. Ethiopian distance runner Almaz Ayana made the shortlist in recognition of her stunning 10,000 metres victory in Rio. Bolt, a five-time former winner of the award, became the first person to win three consecutive 100 and 200 metres Olympic golds in Rio de Janeiro in August. Donald Trump�s Victory Speech: Says Will Make America Great AgainDonald Trump�s Victory Speech: Says Will Make America Great Again US Presidential Elections 2016: Why US Media Needs To IntrospectUS Presidential Elections 2016: Why US Media Needs To Introspect England Dominate Day 1 Of First Test Against IndiaEngland Dominate Day 1 Of First Test Against India Delhi: Major Fire Breaks Out In Tibetan Market, Guts All 138 StallsDelhi: Major Fire Breaks Out In Tibetan Market, Guts All 138 Stalls Government Says New Currency Notes In ATMs From November 11Government Says New Currency Notes In ATMs From November 11 Trump Wins US Elections 2016: Neelam Deo Analysis The OutcomeTrump Wins US Elections 2016: Neelam Deo Analysis The Outcome US Presidential Elections 2016: Republican Donald Trump Becomes 45th US PresidentUS Presidential Elections 2016: Republican Donald Trump Becomes 45th US President Bigg Boss 10 November 9 Episode Review: Cat Fights And True FriendshipBigg Boss 10 November 9 Episode Review: Cat Fights And True Friendship Rs 500 & Rs 1000 Illegal: Scuffle At An ATM With People Queuing Up To Withdraw MoneyRs 500 & Rs 1000 Illegal: Scuffle At An ATM With People Queuing Up To Withdraw Money Rs 500 & Rs 1000 Currency Notes Now Illegal: People React To Govt�s DecisionRs 500 & Rs 1000 Currency Notes Now Illegal: People React To Govt�s Decision Long Queues Outside ATMs As Govt Abolishes Rs 500 & Rs 1000 NotesLong Queues Outside ATMs As Govt Abolishes Rs 500 & Rs 1000 Notes Here What You Can Do With Old Rs 500, Rs 1000 Currency NotesHere What You Can Do With Old Rs 500, Rs 1000 Currency Notes Rs 500, Rs 1000 Will No Longer Be Legal, Says PM Narendra ModiRs 500, Rs 1000 Will No Longer Be Legal, Says PM Narendra Modi US Presidential Elections Fun FactsUS Presidential Elections Fun Facts Experts & American Voters On US Presidential Election 2016Experts & American Voters On US Presidential Election 2016 He also holds the world records in the two disciplines, 9.58 seconds and 19.19 seconds, respectively. Thompson matched Bolt�s feat by also winning the 100m and 200m golds in Rio. Ayana broke a 23-year-old record to win the 10,000 metres after clocking 29:18.45 at the Rio Games where she also took the bronze in 5,000 metres. Bolt was joined on the men�s list by two-time 5,000 and 10,000 metres Olympic champion Mo Farah of Britain and South African Wayde van Niekerk, the double 400m Olympic champion. Anita Wlodarczyk of Poland also made the women�s list after retaining her hammer title in Rio. The finalists were determined by the IAAF Council, the IAAF Family and the public vote via social media. The winners will be announced in Monaco next month. -Reuters