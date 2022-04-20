Bolsonaro votes in municipal polls

Brasilia: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro cast his vote in Rio de Janeiro in the country's municipal elections, the first polls held during his administration.

On Sunday, Bolsonaro voted in a school in the city's Vila Militar neighbourhood, wearing a face mask required of all voters due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has so far infected 5.8 million people and killed over 165,000 others, reports Xinhua news agency.

In recent weeks, Bolsonaro has publicly supported the re-election of the incumbent Mayor of Rio de Janeiro, Marcelo Crivella, who is a member of the Brazilian Republican party.

Additionally, Carlos Bolsonaro, one of the president's sons, is seeking re-election as a Rio de Janeiro city councillor.

Around 147.9 million Brazilians were eligible to vote in Sunday's elections to elect mayors and councillors in the country's 5,568 municipalities.

—IANS