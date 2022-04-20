Bollywood wishes happiness and prosperity on Makar Sankranti and Pongal

Mumbai: Bollywood celebrities on Thursday wished fans on the festive occasions of Makar Sankranti and Pongal.

Thanking fans for their festive greetings, Amitabh Bachchan tweeted: "I express my gratitude to all those who have sent me personal, happy Makar Sankranti wishes. I will not be able to answer everyone. The number is too high. So thank you all and sharing my best wishes through this platform."

"Hrithik Roshan wrote: "Happy Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal & Magh Bihu. May the warmth of these festivities bring you and your loved ones lots of love, good health, peace and prosperity," wrote Hrithik Roshan.

Ananya Panday posted: "May the zeal and warmth of the auspicious occasions of Pongal and Makar Sankranti fill your life with joy and prosperity. Best wishes to you and your loved ones."

Shraddha Kapoor expressed: "Wishing everyone boundless love, magic, light and prosperity!!! Happy Makar Sankranti and Happy Pongal!

"On this auspicious day of Makar Sankranti, I pray for an abundance of good health and peace in all our lives. May all our dreams soar as high as the in the sky today," shared Shilpa Shetty.

Madhuri Dixit expressed: "Loads of best wishes for Lohri pongal and Makar Sankranti."

Raveena Tandon posted: "My best wishes for Makar Sankranti and Lohri."

"To all my lovely loving tweeple here .. Wish you all a Happy Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Happy Pongal . May you and all in your family enjoy the warmth of these festivities and may it bring you and your loved ones lots of love, good health, peace and prosperity," tweeted R. Madhavan.

Sharad Kelkar wrote on Instagram: "May your life filled with utmost joy, love, happiness and prosperity. Wish you all a very happy Makar Sankranti. May the festival of Pongal fill your life with sweetness! Happy Pongal to all!"

Esha Deol wrote: "May the blessings & prosperity of the festival be with you and your family today and always."

Rapper Badshah posted: "Wish you all a very happy MAKAR SAKRANTI #MakarSankranti."

Ekta Kapoor shared: "May this festive joy bring you and your family love, good health and new memories. Happy Lohri, Makar Sankranti and Pongal to all."

Several others from the entertainment industry wished health and happiness on the occasion. —IANS