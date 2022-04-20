Bollywood supports Rustom over Mohenjo Daro, Hrithik Roshan reacts

Bollywood Greek God Hrithik Roshan, who is busy promoting Mohenjo Daro, has opened up about the film fraternity supporting Akshay Kumar-starrer-Rustom over his upcoming historical drama. On being asked about the same, Hrithik, 42, was quoted by PinkVilla as saying, �It is a good thing. It�s a fraternity. If someone needs support then we must support.� A host of celebrities, including Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh and Sonam Kapoor, have extended their support to �Rustom�. Releasing on August 12, both films deal with different subject as Rustom also starring Ileana D�Cruz is based on an infamous case involving a Navy officer, while Mohenjo Daro, starring debutant Pooja Hegde, is set in 2016 BC in the ancient city of Mohenjo-daro in the era of the Indus Valley civilization. �ANI