Bollywood stars lend support to 'Janta curfew', urge people to 'stay at home'

New Delhi: Sidharth, Tusshar, Kriti, and Soha joined other big names from the industry to urge everyone to be home and follow the 'Janta curfew', called-for by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Actor Sidharth Malhotra took to Twitter and appealed to the public and said "stay home, relax and follow the Janta curfew"

"I hope all of you are being responsible citizens and doing the same! Let's get through this together," the tweet further read.

On the other hand, actor Tusshar Kapoor too expressed his support to the 'Janta curfew' on Twitter.

The 43-year-old actor also stressed on the importance of educating oneself about the measure of self-isolation.

"Even with abundant testing, after a definite cure/medication & quarantine, we must adhere to adequate self-isolation because our demographic stats r, unlike any other population! Prevention is always better than cure! High time some understand, #IsupportJantacurfew," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, actor Kriti Sanon while expressing her support for the movement, also mentioned of opening her window at 5 pm to "applaud the ones working tirelessly to keep us safe"

I'm supporting the #JantaCurfew by staying home with my loved ones! I hope you are at home too! Please be responsible and DO NOT STEP OUT AT ALL today. I'll open my window at 5 pm to applaud the ones working tirelessly to keep us safe! We are in this together! #StayHome #StaySafe, the 29-year-old tweeted.

Actor Soha Ali Khan also hopped on to Instagram and penned a lengthy appeal to everybody to 'stay at home.'

"Please do stay at home not just today but until the situation is under control," she wrote.

The 41-year-old actor further wrote: "I am thankful to be self quarantined with some of the people I love the most in the world but it's still tough in every which way and takes a strain on all of us financially, emotionally, physically, etc."

The 'Tum Mile' actor has urged everyone to "Let's appreciate the brave hearts who are fighting the virus at the frontlines and risking exposure by providing essential services."

"Let's do our bit by staying home and helping to contain the spread. #covid_19 #socialdistancing #janatacurfew," she concluded. (ANI)