Bollywood stars express gratitude to moms on Mother's Day

Mumbai; Remembering their moms' selfless and unconditional love for them, B-town stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Preity Zinta today wished all their fans Happy Mother's Day. Bachchan wrote on Twitter that no success in Bollywood would have been possible had it not been for his late mother. "Mother's Day: 1 year of PIKU: 28 years of KHUDA GAWAH: but without Ma nothing of this would have happened!" "Mommy Twitter doesn't have enough space for my words. I'll keep it simple. THANK YOU! @Soni_Razdan #happymothersday Happy #mothersday mummypooooo!!!" wrote Alia. Her mother Soni Razdan wrote, "My 87 year young mother won't read Twitter so I will wish her in person. But for all who will read Happy Mothers Day." Sharing two pictures of herself with her mother and mother-in-law, Genelia Deshmukh posted, Happy Mothers Day Mama n Aai ... Thank u for being the best examples to follow... I love, worship, respect you'll the most." Sidharth Malhotra posted a picture of himself with his mother and captioned itm writing, "Men are what their mothers made them."-Ralph Waldo Emerson thank you Mom! #HappyMothersDay." "Everyday is Mother's Day still today is special cuz I get to spend time with mom in Shimla," tweeted Preity. Dia Mirza wrote an emotional post dedicated to her mother. "Happy Mother's Day Mamma! I am because you are. Thank you for being my guiding light and thank you for every time you have scolded me hard. No one in this world can make me see sense and no one can make me REALISE things as powerfully as you can. "Our roles may have reversed, but that does not mean that while I love playing mommy to you that I can ever do without you being my mamma. And you always seem to know when you need to be mamma again #MothersDay," the actress-producer tweeted.