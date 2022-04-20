Bollywood Singer Among Four Test Positive Of Coronavirus

Lucknow: A prominent Bollywood singer among four people tested positive for Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) here on Friday, taking the total number of infected people in the state to 23.

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor has been tested positive for the pandemic, officials confirmed today. Kanika, a native of Lucknow had recently returned from London.

Mother of three, Kanika, 28, known for many hit songs in Bollywood also won a Filmfare award.

The singer attended a Holi function in a family gathering in the state capital last week, in which several senior state ministers and bureaucrats were attended. The health department was now tracking the family members and other people who were in touch with her in the past couple of days.

Doctors said that the singer, who was staying at her father's house in Mahanagar, has been admitted in isolation ward at the KGMU is stable. Her family members were being home quarantined.

Among the other new cases, three are the family members of the resident doctor who came in contact with the virus while treating a lady doctor, who came from Canada.

All the positive cases including singer and other three males, are in the age group of 20 to 37 years.

On Wednesday last, two coronavirus patients were detected in Noida and another a doctor, who was treating the coronavirus patient in KGMU, Lucknow.

Later samples of other other doctors were also taken and sent for test but it was found negative.

In Uttar Pradesh, Agra has the highest number of eight COVID-19 patients, followed by 8 in Lucknow, four in Noida and two in Ghaziabad.

However, it has been reported that 8 patients, including 7 of Agra and one of Ghaizabad who were treated in Delhi, have been fully cured.

According to state health department, till Thursday night, 249 symptomatic traveler were detected in UP in which 53 were hospitalised and 21 went for institutional quarantine. Around 2400 people have completed 28 days of quarantine so far.

The health department had sent samples of 1029 suspected coronavirus patient for test in which 889 were found negative. However reports of 117 were awaited. The government has screened 24,176 travelers in the airports in the state so far while at the Indo-Nepal border , 14,48,828 people were screened while in 2020 villages on the borders have been sensitized about the virus. UNI