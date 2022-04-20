Bollywood Pours In Wishes For Birthday Boy Aamir Khan

Mumbai: As actor Aamir Khan celebrated his 56th birthday on Sunday and he was poured with wishes and blessings from his counterparts in the film industry. From telling their favourite moment with him to blessing him immense success, Aamir's Bollywood friends filled social media with birthday wishes.

The actor will next be seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which is the Hindi adaptation of Hollywood film 'Forrest Gump'. His co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan took a still from him in the film to wish him. She wrote, "Happy birthday my Lal. There will never be another like you. Can't wait for people to see the magic you have done in this diamond of a film."

Actress Anushka Sharma posted a picture of Aamir in her Instagram story and wrote, "Happy Birthday Aamir, wishing you a wonderful one."

Aamir's 'Ishq' co-star, Ajay Devgn posted a picture of the two and captioned it "Happy returns of the day dear @_aamirkhan. I have some fun memories of us from our Ishq shoot. Time hasn't dulled those....Lots of love".

Actor Varun Dhawan posted an Instagram story of the actor and wrote, "Happy birthday Aamir Khan. Thank you for inspiring an entire generation." Actress Alia Bhatt posted a picture of herself and rumoured boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor with Aamir, and wrote, "Happy Birthay @aamirkhan. Wishing you a wonderful day."

Actress Juhi Chawla posted a throwback picture with Aamir and wrote, "A 100 trees for Aamir. Looking back, I feel so happy, fortunate and blessed to have worked with Aamir, we had so mannyyyy fun moments so mannyyyy... did such wonderful work and made such memorable films together!! Happy Birthday Aamir." —IANS