Bollywood Not My Priority Now: Tamannaah Bhatia

New Delhi:The 25-year-old actress, who is gearing up for the release of her next S S Rajamouli-directed two-part multi-lingual two-part epic drama "Baahubali", said she is more than happy with Tamil and Telugu films in her kitty. "At the end of it you should be a part of a film that you know eventually people like and you like working in it and you also have something to do in. So, now I have become more choosy than I was ever before. "I have done few Hindi films to realise that and most of the films did not do well. So, now I know what's been working for me and what's not working for me. So, that's how I am making my choices now," Tamannaah told PTI. When asked if Bollywood is off her radar now, the actress said, "Not at all. I mean seriously 'Baahubali' of course it's dubbed film but at the same time the projection of it is a proper Hindi film. But yes of course after 'Baahubali' if I get something interesting I'll love to do something in it." "Baahubali", also starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Sathyaraj, Nassar, Adivi Sesh, Tanikella Bharani and Sudeep, is being presented in Hindi by filmmaker Karan Johar. Praising the "Student of the Year" director, Tamannaah said, "He is really kind and has given a really positive feedback to me. He was kind enough to tell me that I looked good in the film. it is very encouraging when a director gives compliment, it's just highly encouraging." The actress added that Johar's association with the project brings credibility to it. "The film is very special. It is India's first war film and its visuals will be a treat for the audience. It is a movie that everyone should watch. "Because it is being presented by Karan, we are doubly assured that our efforts are in the right place. A director of his stature, who is in the middle of the mainstream cinema, has decided to present our film means a lot to us," she said. The film will release on July 10.