Bollywood News: Sunny Leone Kisses Husband On Camera

Mumbai: Actress Sunny Leone, who turned 35 on Friday, is said to have introduced a no-kissing clause in her film contracts, but that clearly didn't apply to an intimate moment that she captured on camera with her husband Daniel Weber. Sunny shared the romantic moment on Twitter. "Who said I don't kiss on camera?! Hehe Daniel Weber," Sunny tweeted on Friday. Sunny's filmography includes mostly A-rated films like "Jism 2", "Ragini MMS 2", "Ek Paheli Leela", "Kuch Kuch Locha Hai" and "Mastizaade". The actress was last seen in the thriller drama film "One Night Stand", which was directed by Jasmine D'Souza. She also featured in "Mastizaade", which will soon premiere on digital entertainment platform Hungama Play. She says it's a special film for her. "'Mastizaade' is an extremely special film for me. I'm so glad that my fans, all of whom have showered the film with so much love, will soon have the chance to watch it on Hungama Play, anywhere and anytime. I couldn't have asked for a better birthday gift," Sunny said in a statement. The film also features Tushar Kapoor and Vir Das in lead roles. "Mastizaade" is an adult-comedy which sees the actress in a double role. Deepika Padukone keen to meet mountaineer Actress Deepika Padukone, who is currently shooting for "xXx: The Return of Xander Cage", says she cannot wait to meet mountaineer David Lia�o Gonz�lez. Deepika re-tweeted Liano's tweet, which read: "David just reached the summit of Mt. Everest for the 6th time." The "Piku" actress also mentioned that the news was incredible. "This is just incredible! Can't thank you enough for doing this David! Can't wait to meet you," Deepika tweeted on Friday.