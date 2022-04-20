Bollywood music composer duo Sajid-Wajid join BJP

Mumbai: Bollywood music composer duo Sajid and Wajid Ali today joined BJP in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis here.





The two musician brothers joined the saffron party at a programme organised by BJP's youth wing on the occasion of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birthday.





"There is only one promise we can make ourselves on Atal-ji's birthday, to make India corruption-free. Atal-ji worked hard all his life to enhance the nation's capabilities and (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi is only fulfilling Atal-ji's dreams," Fadnavis said at the event.





"I ask every youth present here to teach ten people how to conduct trade in cashless way and help fulfil Atal-ji's dream of corruption-free nation," Fadnavis said.





"During his tenure (as the PM) Atal-ji brought immense repute to the country in the international arena," he said and added that whatever BJP is today is because of Vajpayee.

PTI



