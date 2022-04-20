Bollywood movies get comicbook avatars

Mumbai, Dec 10 (IANS) Bollywood films are painted on the big-screen canvas with myriad hues of drama, melodrama, music and dance, romance and violence. The genre that has wooed worldwide audience is now being reimagined in the pages of comic books, at ComiCon Mumbai 2019.

Among the first set of comics released over the weekend are the classic Amitabh Bachchan hit "Amar Akbar Anthony", the Shahid Kapoor-Kareena Kapoor rom-com "Jab We Met", the black comedy "Ishqiya" which stars Naseeruddin Shah, Vidya Balan and Arshad Warsi, the cop drama "Khakee" starring Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn, and the comedy "Masti", starring Ajay Devgn, Vivek Oberoi, Ritesh Deshmukh, Aftab Shivdasani and Lara Dutta.

With an aim to engage and entertain Bollywood fans, Shemaroo Entertainment has released the comic books in English as well as Hindi.

