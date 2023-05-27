Bollywood is rediscovering Kashmir, G20 will boost film tourism: Tourism Secy

New Delhi: The 1960s Shammi Kapoor film "Kashmir Ki Kali" was a huge success in part because it showcased the breathtaking landscapes of Jammu and Kashmir. Six decades later, riding on record visitor numbers, India hopes to revive Bollywood's affair with the Valley while hosting the Group of Twenty.

Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, recently hosted a Tourism Working Group Meeting of the important group, as well as other cinematic tourism-themed side activities.

On Friday, Union Tourism Secretary Arvind Singh spoke with the media and discussed how the "renewed focus" on filming in Jammu and Kashmir that resulted from the May 22-24, 2018 third G20 tourism meeting.—Inputs from Agencies