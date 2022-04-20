Bollywood hails 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' teaser!

New Delhi: Ever since it was announced that Salman Khan starrer 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' (BB) teaser will be released soon, the buzz around the film just refused to die down. Superstar Salman took to his Twitter handle on May 28 to finally release the much-awaited teaser of his film. Needless to say that the teaser looks interesting and touches upon the cross-border issue. The film stars Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead opposite Sallu bhai. Earlier, the first look of 'BB' was released by none other than Shah Rukh Khan on Twitter, and later Aamir too had joined him in extending his support to bhaijaan's film. Salman Khan thanks Aamir, Shah Rukh for 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' poster release OMG! Shah Rukh Khan releases Salman's 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' first look Related Photo Gallery In Pics: Bajrangi Bhaijaan shooting stills Industry bigwigs are going gaga over the impressive teaser of the film directed by Kabir Khan. 'BB' will hit the screens on Eid this year. Here, take a look at who said what after watching the teaser: