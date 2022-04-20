Bollywood film on life of solo traveler to release on May 1

New Delhi: A Bollywood film on the life of a solo traveler, who is on a journey from the Himalayan highlands to the picturesque backwaters of Kerala, will hit cinema screens on May 1, 2020.

'Hawayein' tells the story of a youth who hits roads to the Himalayas for self-discovery, and sometimes to escape the maddening world in the cities, is being produced under the banner of Ok Movies and directed by Yogesh Vats.

Bhavesh Kumar portrays the lead role of the solo traveller in the film, which focuses on Kumar's rich trove of experience on the course of the solo journey.

Ester Noronha essays the role of the woman who fills the void of Kumar.

Tipped as the first Bollywood film showcasing the adventures of a solo traveler, 'Hawayein' is OK Movie's second film in just four months.

Its first film 'P Se Pyaar F Se Faraar', which focused on inter-caste love and honor killing, had released in October 2019.

The movie was initially announced to be released on the February 14, Valentine Day. However, a few technical issues forced the postponement to the release of the movie.

Now the movie will be released on May 1 2020.

Makers of the movie have said that 'Hawayein' is a beautiful story of a solo traveler on a journey to the vast expanse of India from Kashmir to Kerala.

On the slight delay in the film's release, they said that it takes a lot of time and effort to capture the beauty of the journey in the lens of the widescreen experience.

And, that accounted for a slight delay in the release of the movie.

It took two years to complete the movie.

