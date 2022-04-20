Bollywood does not make good children's films: Irrfan Khan

New Delhi: Actor Irrfan Khan, who will be next seen in American sci-fi movie "Jurassic World", feels Bollywood filmmakers should take a cue from their Hollywood counterparts on how to make quality children's films. The 48-year-old father of two said Bollywood films disrespect children's intelligence. "I am so eager to do a Hindi film, an Indian movie, which can really entertain kids. Kids are going somewhere else, there is so much exposure, and they know what is cool and what works. They have an idea about things. When I listen to the music that my kids listen to, I am surprised that they are exposed to so much. "The great thing about Hollywood children films is that parents can watch with the kids, here kids films are like as if they are the dumbest people. Filmmakers here don't respect kids' intelligence. I don't think we have culture of making children films or horror films. We have so much to do and explore," Irrfan told PTI. "The Lunchbox" star is excited about his role in the fourth "Jurassic Park" instalment, which is executive produced by Steven Spielberg. The third film in the franchise was released in 2001. "'Jurassic World' is more interesting because it is coming after so many years. I think Spielberg did not do any Jurassic Park movie maybe because he was not getting the good script or maybe he wanted to take a break or maybe revamp it like it happened with Spider Man. "I was a part of it although there were some issues, my role was not retained that much and fans were disappointed because they did not find my role enough but Jurassic World will make you feel nice, it is exciting," he said. Also starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard in lead roles, the film is set to release on June 12. PTI