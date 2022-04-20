Bollywood Condemns Father-son's Custodial Death In Tuticorin

Mumbai: Bollywood has condemned the alleged police brutality on a father-son duo and their eventual death in judicial custody, in Tamil Nadu''s Tuticorin district.

The father-son duo of Jayaraj and Benicks, aka Fenix, died in judicial custody earlier this week after alleged police torture. Condemning the incident, Priyanka Chopra shared: "Reeling from what I am hearing. Absolutely stunned, sad and angry. No human being deserves such brutality, whatever be the crime. The guilty must not be allowed to go unpunished. We need facts. I cannot even begin to imagine what the family must be going through. Sending strength and prayers. We need to use our collective voices to seek #JusticeForJayarajandBennicks."

"This might just be one case out of many but it takes only one case to begin the snowball effect. #JusticeforJayarajAndFenix. It could''ve been anyone we know. Details are scary and gut wrenching," tweeted Taapsee Pannu. "Hope this is investigated thoroughly and justice prevails," shared Anushka Sharma in her Instagram story.

"We go to the police when we are in danger. How can they BE the danger? Every single cop involved in their death needs to pay for this. I cannot imagine the pain the father and son went through. #JusticeForJeyarajAndFenix," shared Parineeti Chopra.

Disha Patani shared a cartoon showing police beating up two people. It is captioned: "The unchained animals".

"That''s so sad, please give justice," wrote the actress.

Rakul Preet Singh wrote: "This is heartbreaking .I am disgusted. This kind of brutality is inhuman and no one has the right to treat another life in this manner .Makes me sick to the stomach. Strength to the family members of the deceased .This should not be tolerated. I demand #JusticeforJayarajAndFenix."

Actors Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Kharbanda, Gauhar Khan and several others shared a video of a radio jockey from Chennai who describes how the father-son were killed alleging police brutality.

Sharing the video, Kiara Advani posted: "Absolutely horrific. #JusticeForJayarajAndFenix."

"The cops need to be arrested for murder charges. This isn''t torture by cops, this is what rapists do. #JusticeforJayarajAndFenix," expressed Esha Gupta.

The two police officials allegedly responsible for the deaths have been suspended while the Inspector of Sathankulam was kept under compulsory waiting.

Reacting to the same, actor Abhishek Banerjee posted: "Transfer isn''t the punishment. #JusticeforJayarajAndFenix."

Actor and standup comedian Vir Das tweeted: "What happened to a father and son at the hands of those policemen is wrong at every human level and every single person irrespective of place of origin or political belief needs to stand up for them. It is plain horrific and wrong. DEMAND action. #JusticeforJayarajAndFenix"

"This has to stop. #policebrutality" wrote filmmaker Zoya Akhtar condemning the incident.

"Heartbreaking to read about extreme police brutality. How can the force that is meant to protect citizens be so vindictive towards the citizens? So barbaric and so cruel. #JusticeforJayarajAndFenix," shared filmmaker Alankrita Shrivastava.

The father-son duo of Jayaraj and Benicks were booked for not closing their mobile shop in time on June 19. They were lodged in the Kovilpatti jail on June 21. Jayaraj died on June 22 night and his son Benicks on June 23 morning in judicial custody. The family alleged police assault led to their deaths. --IANS