Bollywood Celebs Wish Sonam, Anand 'Happily Ever After'

Mumbai: From Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma to veteran filmmaker Shekhar Kapur - a slew of celebrities wished a "happily ever after" to newly wed couple actress Sonam Kapoor and businessman Anand Ahuja.

A mehendi function on Sunday kicked off the wedding revelry, followed by a grand sangeet celebration on Monday, and a Anand Karaj wedding ceremony on Tuesday afternoon. Their reception was attended by several celebrities like Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Ranveer Singh, Shah Rukh Khan and many others.

Priyanka Chopra: Congratulations Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja on your big day! I am so bummed I could not be there for the elegance that was your wedding. I wish you the happiest life always! Much love.

Shah Rukh Khan: I kind of know, how it feels when a piece of your heart gets married. Danced and celebrated love for daughters with my inspiration Anil Kapoor.

Anushka Sharma: Happiness, love and a life time of joy to you both Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja amd Welcome to the club! It is such a beautiful journey of life, love and growth.

Shekhar Kapur: So terrific and heart warming to see whole film community gathering together to bless the wedding of one of their own. Speaks so highly of Anil Kapoor's incredible goodwill in the Industry, and how much everyone loves Sonam. All my love and happiness to both of you.

Madhuri Dixit: Bright lights and big city. On our way to Sonam's wedding reception. Congrats to the amazing bride and groom and to a lifetime of happiness together.

Riteish Deshmukh: Congratulations to the newly weds Sonam and Anand - An absolute fairy tale wedding. You guys looked gorgeous. Wishing you all the happiness and love in the world.

Genelia Deshmukh: Congratulations Sonam and Anand on your wedding... You guys looked lovely, radiant and so good together and marriage is only going to make it better. Warmest Regards.

Pulkit Samrat: Congratulations to the lovely couple Anand ans Sonam! Wish you guys a life full of fairy tale adventures! Big hug guys and big congratulations to the happiest father Anil Kapoor sir.