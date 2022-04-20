Bollywood celebs to reveal secrets on new show

Mumbai: Bollywood celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez will reveal interesting bits of their lives in a new interactive quiz show titled "Super Fan".

"I think all of us celebrities are known by our fans, and I strongly believe that. I have always said that I am what I am because of my fans. I am so happy that I have been able to connect with all my fans and it has been great that I got this opportunity to get to know each other better, through this show. I hope many people are able to get the answers to all my questions right, and I also hope that there is not just one, but many Super Fans of Bebo," said Kareena.

The Flipkart Video show also presents an opportunity for select fans to win a chance to personally connect with their Bollywood idols.

Ananya hopes her fans have fun finding out more about her because "I have thoroughly enjoyed this experience. I want to thank them for all the love and affection I have received. To me they are all my Super Fans and I love them. Sending a big virtual hug to all my fans out there".

--IANS