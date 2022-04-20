Bollywood celebs pledge support for International Day of Yoga (IDY) 2020

New Delhi: This year's low key celebrations of International Day of Yoga (IDY) 2020 has seen numerous celebrities and influencers share motivational messages and thoughts encouraging people to participate in the 6th IDY.

At a time when the country is combating Covid-19 pandemic, preparatory activities are understated but interest is perking up ahead of June 21, which is observed as International Day of Yoga (IDY) 2020. Since mass gatherings are not advised, the theme 'Yoga at Home, Yoga with Family' is being encouraged by the Ministry of AYUSH to celebrate the 6th IDY2020 at home with families.

Celebrities including well-known movie actors Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma, Milind Soman, and Shilpa Shetty Kundra in their promotional messages shared with the Ministry of AYUSH, describe yoga as a disciplined and patient way of leading one's life. They emphasise that yoga is a practice which unites people across the world for a common cause and conveys the message of peace and harmony. These and other Yoga Day messages can be seen on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/moayush) and other social media handles of the Ministry.

—UNI