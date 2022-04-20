Bollywood Celebs Have 'Heart to Heart' Talk With Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

Mumbai: Rapper Badshah, actors Arjun Kapoor and Varun Sharma, filmmakers Aanand L. Rai, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Dinesh Vijan, singer-actor and Divya Khosla Kumar, and filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwalas wife Wardha Nadiadwala will be part of the virtual interactive series "Heart To Heart" with spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, which is all set to return with its second season.

The celebrities will ask Sri Sri Ravi Shankar important questions related to life.

The first episode is scheduled to air on June 13 with filmmaker Aanand L. Rai as guest. followed by Badshah in the next episode.

Producer Mahaveer Jain, who conceptualized the show said: " 'Heart to Heart' season one received an overwhelming response. Taking a note of it, we have decided to launch season two of the series. Our aim is to spread much-needed positivity during this difficult time."

The first season featured celebrities like Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt, Kapil Sharma, Rajkumar Hirani, Karan Johar and Ekta Kapoor.

