Bollywood celebrates Mother's Day with love

New Delhi: Motherhood is one of the most celebrated thing for a woman and the best that can happen to her. A mother is a guide, a listener, a multi-tasker, a place for us to rest our tired bones - she is one of God's greatest gift. While the world is celebrating Mother's Day today, our Bollywood celebs too are grateful to their mom's respectively. The stars have taken to Twitter to wish their beautiful mom's on this special day Ranveer Singh, posted a picture from `Dil Dhadakne Do` sets, along with the caption reading `Happy Mother's Day`.