Bollywood actors who went bald for film roles!

We love our 'desi' actors and all things they do. One of the most important feature that strikes us when we look at them is how beautifully managed their mane is. On most occasions, the actors can be seen sporting different styles for a film but they think twice before changing their hairstyle that often. The obsession to look perfect on-screen has a lot to do with how well your hairstyle is. But, there are actors who break the mould and take a big leap in shaving their heads off for a particular look. Our Bollywood stars have been there and done that too. We list out top five B-Town actors, who went bald for their film roles on reel. Take a look: Salman Khan Yes, he did it once! One of the most eligible bachelors in the country, sported a bald look in intense romantic drama 'Tere Naam'. The film which released in 2003 saw Sallu bhai in a never-seen-before avatar. His lover boy role in the film struck the right kind of note with the audiences who cried when he shed tears on-screen. His 'Tere Naam' look was sported by almost all the guys so could spot on road. Salman's look was in style for the longest one could remember. The music of 'Tere Naam' got great response too and Himesh Reshammiya gained ground in the Hindi film industry with it. Aamir Khan 'Ghajini' was the film which gave us a new Aamir Khan altogether. This 2008 psychological thriller was a remake of 2005 Tamil film by by the same name. Both the films were helmed by A. R. Murugadoss. This movie presented Aamir as someone suffering from anterograde amnesia. Mr Perfectionist Khan sported a bald look in this movie but with a style. In fact. His 'Ghajini' style became so popular that many youngsters started shaving their heads off in a similar way. Sanjay Dutt Sanju Baba too sported a bald look for 2012 remake 'Agneepath'. The film presented him in a villainous role, and his shaven head gave that much-needed edge to his on-screen portrayal of Kancha Cheena. Sanjay Dutt's look was appreciated by all and this one has surely gone down in the history of negative characters ever presented on-screen. His tough looks did scare the viewers! Shahid Kapoor This recently married chocolate boy-turned-macho actor stunned all with his impeccable acting prowess and bald look in 'Haider' (2014). Sasha's ever flowing mane on his forehead was loved by his female fan following, and it must have been a difficult one for him to part with it. But, all his hard work did pay off, as Shahid got all that he deserved with the success of this Vishal Bhardwaj film 'Haider'. Arjun Rampal This drop dead gorgeous-looking man had women going berserk, quite literally when he turned bald for 'Ra.One'. The man shaved his head as he was playing a grey character on-screen. Like Sanjay Dutt, he too decided to sport the bald look as it adds to the villainous look. His part was loved by the fans and he surely rocked as the baldy as well as the baddie!