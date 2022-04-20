Bollywood actors who look best with Katrina Kaif!

She is often referred to as the ultimate 'Barbie Doll' of Bollywood. The shy-looking stunner sweeped all with her beauty and sheer hard work�actress Katrina Kaif is loved by her fans across the globe for her various avatars on-screen. Katrina, the British-Indian actress cum model started off her Bollywood career with a not-so-successful film 'Boom' in 2003. However, she struggled and made a hat-trick of hit films after 'Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya' in 2005 and 'Namastey London' in 2007. The stunning actress has worked with all the three Khans in the industry and became one of the first Rs 100 crore queens at the Box Office. Today, we tell you Bollywood actors, who look good with Katrina on-screen. Take a look at top five actors who make best on-screen 'jodi' with Katina Kaif: Katrina-Salman What can be said about the duo? The two extremely good-looking people exude a great screen presence when on reel. Both Salman and Katrina, who reportedly had an off-screen chemistry too but never really accepted in public sizzle the screens up every time they feature in a movie together. 'Ek Tha Tiger' is one of the success stories, this reel 'jodi' has written. Wish to see them in a movie again? Katrina-Akshay Katrina experienced her first big success opposite Akshay Kumar. Her on-screen 'jodi' with Akki was loved by the fans and it hinted at how a new 'reel' pair had arrived. They continued to star in a string of films together which minted huge moolah at the Box Office window. We surely wish to see these two together again on-screen! Katrina-Hrithik If he is a Greek God in Bollywood, then she is a sizzler in the Hindi film industry. Both Kat and Hrithik are two actors who complement each other on-screen. Long-legged beauty Katrina and chiselled Hrithik are irresistible when cast together in a film. They rocked in 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara'. Their last outing 'Bang Bang' might have received mixed reviews but their on-screen chemistry was surely loved by the fans. Katrina-Ranbir Do we really a reason to see these two together in a film? Well, Ran-Kat ( as they are fondly called) are reportedly seeing each other but maintain a 'no comments' stand on their relationship. The alleged 'it' couple of B-Town has done two films together as of now and people have loved their on-screen chemistry. Now, we are eagerly awaiting their upcoming venture 'Jagga Jasoos', where the two will again light up the screens. Katrina-Shah Rukh Khan Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina have just starred in one film together as of now�'Jab Tak Hai Jaan'. This Yash Raj film was helmed by the 'king of romance' Yash Chopra himself�marking his last for the 70mm screen. This film gained a classic ground for its music and star cast. With SRK, Anushka Sharma and Katrina in the lead role�this film was appreciated by the fans across the globe. Kat and SRK's on-screen romance took many by surprise. They looked really great together on reel.