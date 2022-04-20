Bollywood actor Rahul Roy suffers brain stroke, hospitalised

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Rahul Roy suffered a brain stroke while shooting for a project in Kargil, and is currently hospitalised in Mumbai.

The actor was rushed from Kargil to Srinagar and then to Mumbai where he is presently undergoing treatment at Nanavati Hospital, according to a report by filminformation.com.

The 52-year-old actor is in the ICU, and is reportedly responding well to the treatment.He was shooting for LAC: Live The Battle at Kargil. The film is being directed by Nitin Kumar Gupta.

It is believed that extreme weather conditions caused the stroke. According to his co-star Nishant Singh Malkhani, "It all happened on Tuesday. He was alright when we all went to sleep on Monday night. I think the weather got to him, it's extreme conditions out here in Kargil where we are shooting. The temperature is -15 degree centigrade. I cough blood every day, we are going up and down the mountains now and then and the nose capillaries get torn."

Rahul shot to fame with the Mahesh Bhatt-directed Aashiqui at the age of 22. He went on to work with the filmmaker on 1990s films like Junoon and Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee. After laying low for some time, the actor joined the first season of the popular TV reality show Bigg Boss in 2006, and emerged as the winner.

—IANS