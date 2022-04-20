Bollywood's fashionista Sonam Kapoor turns 30

New Delhi: Breathtakingly gorgeous and the favourite of all fashion critics, Sonam Kapoor turned 30 today Known for her style statement, Sonam knows how to perfectly blend contemporary high fashion and traditional Indian looks. Making ripples with her appearances at Cannes, she stole the show in a blue gown this year. Daughter of one of the most handsome actors of B-town, Anil Kapoor, Sonam has had a roller-coaster ride in Bollywood. Starting from her debut movie 'Saawariya' till her latest 'Dolly Ki Doli', Sonam has won the heart of her fans through her performances. She was appreciated for her role in 'Ranjhanaa' and 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag'. Currently, the actress is busy with 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo' opposite Salman Khan and will also be seen essaying the role of Neerja Bhanot, in a biopic based on the the flight attendant with the Pan Am Flight 73 who was killed while saving passengers from terrorists on board the hijacked in 1986. Here's wishing the stunning beauty a very happy birthday.