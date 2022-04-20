Bolivian president thanks China for anti-pandemic support

La Paz: Bolivian President Luis Arce expressed his appreciation for China's support for the Latin American country's fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We appreciate your cooperation in the fight against Covid-19 and in the development of strategic projects for Bolivia," he tweeted after a phone conversation on Thursday with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Xinhua news agency reported on Friday.

"We are making progress in matters of cooperation to tackle the pandemic, such as vaccines for Bolivia," he said, describing "the health of the people" as a "priority."

Meanwhile, the Bolivian president said his country will promote "the formation of a commission to work immediately on a bilateral agenda of mutual interest."

During their conversation, Xi said China is willing to strengthen cooperation with Bolivia on Covid-19 vaccines.

Since the Covid-19 outbreak, China has provided Bolivia with material and technical assistance to fight the epidemic through various channels, the Chinese president said.

China will continue supporting Bolivia in the anti-epidemic fight within its capacity, Xi said.

On January 9, the Bolivian government announced the country was experiencing a second wave of the pandemic and stepped up lockdown measures. The country has reported 208,074 coronavirus cases, according to data released Wednesday night.

