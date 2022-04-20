Boko Haram slaughters 150 in Nigeria

London: At least 150 people have been killed in an attack believed to have been carried out by Boko Haram militants in Nigeria`s north-eastern Borno state. According to witnesses, gunmen stormed through the village of Kukawa near Lake Chad on Wednesday, killing 97 people, including women and children, reported the BBC.In a separate attack carried out on Tuesday, militants gunned down 48 men after they had finished prayers in two villages near the town of Monguno, a resident said. The town had recently been captured by the terrorist group.At least 17,000 people, mostly civilians, have been killed since 2009, when Boko Haram launched a deadly offensive to try to impose militant Islamist rule, according to Amnesty International. ANI