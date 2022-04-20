Bogey-free Aditi finishes 48th in Gainbridge LPGA

Orlando: Indian golfer Aditi Ashok carded her best round of the week, a bogey free 2-under 70, to finish tied-48th at Gainbridge LPGA here.

Aditi totalled 1-over 289 in the four rounds, an average performance for the Indian, who has not been on the LPGA Tour since 2017.

Aditi had ups and downs this week as she started her 2021 campaign. She had rounds of 74-71-71-70 at Lake Nona Golf & Country Club and she now goes next week into the LPGA Drive On Championship, also in Florida.

Nelly Korda won her fourth victory on the LPGA Tour since joining in 2017 with a bogey-free 3-under 69 and a total of 16-under 272.

Korda, who held the 54-hole lead the night before, started with three birdies on her front nine. She followed it up with 12 straight pars until the end.

Lexi Thompson carded a third-straight 68 to finish in a tie for second with Lydia Ko at 13-under.

World No. 1 Jin Young Ko ended the day at -11 in solo fourth, her fourth consecutive top-five finish, dating back to the 2020 Volunteers of America Classic.

Sarah Kemp finished in a tie for fifth with 2020/21 LPGA Tour rookie, Patty Tavatanakit at 10-under.

Annika Sorenstam rounded off her first appearance on Tour since 2008 with a final-round 76, and finished in 74th at 13-over. PTI