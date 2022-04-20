Boeing completes successful first flight of 737-10

New Delhi: Accordingly, the airplane took off from Renton Field in Renton, Washington, at Boeing Field in Seattle.

"The 737-10 is an important part of our customers' fleet plans, giving them more capacity, greater fuel efficiency and the best per-seat economics of any single-aisle airplane," said Stan Deal, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes.

"Our team is committed to delivering an airplane with the highest quality and reliability."

The 737-10 can carry up to 230 passengers.

According to the aerospace major, incorporates environmental improvements, cutting carbon emissions by 14 per cent and reducing noise by 50 per cent compared to 'today's Next-Generation 737s'.—IANS